Lawton, Iowa
Joseph William Simoni, 76, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence under hospice care.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joe was born in Sioux City on Aug. 12, 1943, to Joe and Vera (Watson) Simoni. He attended Sioux City schools and later started his own construction business. Joe continued to work until his health prevented him from doing so.
Joe married Beverly Price and they had four children and later divorced. Joe met Gail Holmberg and they were together 40 years until she passed in 2013.
Joe loved sports. He played basketball and fast-pitch softball, was an avid golfer and loved to hunt ducks. A bright spot in his life was coaching the Epiphany boys’ basketball program for 14 years. Joe organized the Park Bowl golf tournament for the last 39 years. He loved the Iowa Hawks, New York Yankees, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Debbie (Jeff), Terri, Joe, and Jim; siblings, Tammy Maaske, Rikki (Ron) Cheney, Mike (Sue) Simoni, and Patrice (Jeff) Kuecker; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a large extended Italian family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Vera Simoni; life partner, Gail; and best friend and brother-in-law, Ken Maaske.
We would like to thank Dr. Nasser Abu for his positive, caring attitude during Joe’s illness and Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a memorial to be named at a later date or to Hospice of Siouxland.