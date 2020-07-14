Josephine 'Jo' Linn

Josephine 'Jo' Amanda Linn
Winterset, Iowa, formerly Northwest Iowa
Josephine "Jo" Amanda Linn, 92, of Winterset, formerly of Northwest Iowa, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, and witnessed the greatest display of all -- the display of God's splendor -- a display much greater than any fireworks display here on earth.
Private family services will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Warner Chapel in Spencer, Iowa, with the Rev. Jonathon Caldwell officiating. Burial will be 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Pee Dee Cemetery at Atalissa, Iowa.
Jo, the daughter of Joseph Jones and Amanda Allabaugh Jones, was born in Avondale, Pa., on Aug. 26, 1927. Her childhood years were spent in Plymouth, Pa., graduating from West Nanticoke High School.
Jo married Eugene Lamar Linn on Feb. 14, 1959, in Burlington, Iowa, and to this union two children were born, Rebecca (Becky) Dee Linn and Thomas (Tom) Eugene Linn. Jo worked as an RN for 52 years. She always loved her profession, caring for the needs of others. Jo's husband went to be with His Lord on Feb. 23, 1993.
Jo loved Jesus Christ and lived her life for Him. She was a prayer warrior for others. She was known for her sacrificial and selfless love. She loved to read and study God's Word. She led many women's Bible studies and enjoyed singing in church choirs. Jo loved being a pastor's wife for 32 years and had great memories of gardening with her husband, Gene. She also cherished anytime she could spend with her family and grandkids.
Jo passed away and was welcomed into heaven while she was at Azria Health Center in Winterset, Iowa, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 92.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Becky, of Winterset; her daughter-in-law, Amber, of Norwalk, Calif.; six grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Betty of Charlotte, NC; nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amanda; her dear husband, Eugene in 1993; her son, Tom in 2016; and her sister, Faith Gaveson.
Condolences may be sent to Becky Linn, 222 S. Seventh Ave., Winterset, IA 50273.
