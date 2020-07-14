Josephine 'Jo' Linn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Josephine 'Jo' Amanda Linn

Winterset, Iowa, formerly Northwest Iowa

Josephine "Jo" Amanda Linn, 92, of Winterset, formerly of Northwest Iowa, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, and witnessed the greatest display of all -- the display of God's splendor -- a display much greater than any fireworks display here on earth.

Private family services will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Warner Chapel in Spencer, Iowa, with the Rev. Jonathon Caldwell officiating. Burial will be 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Pee Dee Cemetery at Atalissa, Iowa.

Jo, the daughter of Joseph Jones and Amanda Allabaugh Jones, was born in Avondale, Pa., on Aug. 26, 1927. Her childhood years were spent in Plymouth, Pa., graduating from West Nanticoke High School.

Jo married Eugene Lamar Linn on Feb. 14, 1959, in Burlington, Iowa, and to this union two children were born, Rebecca (Becky) Dee Linn and Thomas (Tom) Eugene Linn. Jo worked as an RN for 52 years. She always loved her profession, caring for the needs of others. Jo's husband went to be with His Lord on Feb. 23, 1993.