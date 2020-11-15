Joyce Ann Ohl

Lennox, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Joyce Ann Ohl, 72, of Lennox, formerly Sioux City, died Nov. 1, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D., of complications from Covid-19.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, memorial services and burial will be announced and held at a later date. Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce was born on Jan. 18, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Warren and Maxine (Burrow) Hemingson. She attended and graduated from Sioux City East High School.

She was united in marriage with Rick Ohl on Dec. 31, 1965. To this union three children were born, a son, Todd, daughter, Tammy and a daughter who passed away at birth, Angela. The couple later divorced.

Joyce will always be remembered as someone who loved God and her family unconditionally. She loved being a grandma and enjoyed seeing her grandchildren grow into adulthood. Her home was the site of many sleepovers, games of hide and seek, building snowmen, and many other fun activities.

Her love of family was equaled by her love of animals. Her pets became her kids as she grew older and found it almost impossible to deny any stray animal that happened to wander onto her property.