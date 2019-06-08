Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Cherokee, Iowa
82, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Service: June 10 at 10:30 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial: Liberty Township Cemetery, Meriden, Iowa. Visitation: June 9 from 1-5 p.m., at the funeral home.
