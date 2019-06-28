Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Joyce B. Chapman, 76, of Cherokee, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army Church, 1415 Villa Ave., in Sioux City. Captain April Clarke will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the memorial service. Burial of her cremains will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Joyce was born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Sioux City, to Alfred Bertram Cole and Virginia (Doud) Cole. She was married to Wallace Chapman on Oct. 26, 1986, in Sioux City. She had been a resident of Accura Healthcare in Cherokee the past three years and prior to this had lived in Sioux City most of her life. She had worked as a CNA for several of the nursing homes in Sioux City. She was a faithful volunteer and soldier for the Salvation Army, playing the piano for their services.
Joyce was a kind-hearted person and was always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed playing the piano, the accordion, the harmonica, and she loved her dogs.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace on Aug. 30, 2010; several brothers, John Cole, Loren Cole, Alfred Cole Jr., Jerry Cole, Jimmy Cole, Clark Cole, and Arthur Cole; and several sisters, Sharon Kahl, Patricia Wingfield, Beverly Cole, Jeanette Cole, Jane Cole, and Shirley Thomas.