Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

76, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Memorial service: July 1 at 11 a.m., Salvation Army Church, Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

the life of: Joyce B. Chapman
