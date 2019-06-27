Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
76, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Memorial service: July 1 at 11 a.m., Salvation Army Church, Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.
