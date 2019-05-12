Moville, Iowa
Joyce C. Wurscher, 95, of Moville, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Lawton Senior Living in Lawton, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church of Moville, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery at Moville. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m., a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., and rosary to follow, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.
Joyce Cathrina Wurscher was born June 25, 1923, in Sioux City, to John and Elfrieda (Hansen) Bush. She was a graduate of Lawton High School.
Joyce was united in marriage to Doug Wurscher on April 27, 1943, in Walnut Grove, Minn. To this union three children were born. Joyce and Doug made their home in the Lucan and Walnut Grove area. In October 1954, they moved to the Lawton and Moville area, where they farmed until they retired from farming in 1982. They moved into Moville in 2002, and she lived there until moving into Lawton Assisted Living in July 2018.
She worked in the Woodbury Central school lunch program and at the lunch wagon at area auctions in addition to being a homemaker. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Moville where she was an organist for 50 years and was a member of the choir. Joyce was also active in the Immaculate Conception Guild and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a regular volunteer at the church and at the church food stand at the Woodbury County Fair. Joyce enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and making rhubarb wine. She loved baking, especially cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by her children, Joe and wife Cheri Wurscher of Moville, Mark and Karen Wurscher of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mary and Dave Hughes of Redfield, Iowa; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doug in 2006; granddaughter, Becki Wurscher; two sisters; and one brother.
