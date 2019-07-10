Sioux City
92, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 12 at 2 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 12 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
92, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 12 at 2 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 12 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.