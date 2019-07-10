{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

92, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 12 at 2 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 12 at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce E. McMartin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments