Sioux City
Joyce Eileen McMartin, 92, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, with her beloved husband of 72 years and family by her side.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Joyce was born on Sept. 7, 1926, in Centerville, S.D., to Joel and Ella (Harvey) Smith. Joyce attended business school before going to Kansas, where she worked as a teletypist for the railroad. She then moved to Sioux City where she met and married the love of her life, James F. McMartin. Joyce had a long and fulfilling secretarial career at Johnson Biscuit Co./Interbake Foods, Inc.
Joyce loved her family and was active at Grace United Methodist Church. She was a loving grandma, attending as many of their activities as possible. She found great enjoyment in sewing, needlework, dancing, golfing, and playing bridge. She was also a tremendous cook and loved to bake. Season tickets for the Sioux City Symphony and Community Theatre were also an important part of her life.
Joyce will be missed by her family for her gentle and caring ways, her smile, her unwavering faith, understanding and listening, and devotion to her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband, James; four children, James (Mary) McMartin, Marcelene (the late Dr. Robert) Saylor, Susan (Tom) Krage, and Karen (Jim) Standage; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxine (Herb) Bode and Kathleen (the late Dennis) Nordquist; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Dr. Robert Saylor; a brother, Robert Smith; a sister, Bonnie Schroeder; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Nordquist.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Sunrise Retirement Community or the Sioux City Symphony.