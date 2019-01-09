Sioux City
Joyce H. Zenor, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. David Carlson of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joyce was born on June 23, 1927, in Sioux City, to John and Florence McPherson. She attended and graduated through Sioux City community schools.
On June 26, 1954, she married Robert Zenor. Joyce and Robert shared 36 years of marriage before he passed away in 1990. They had one daughter. Joyce was a housewife for many years and also had a variety of jobs. Two of her favorites were dispatching and bookkeeping for a truck company and teaching blind children.
She was active in Eastern Star and Nile. Joyce enjoyed golf and bowling.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Stewart of Gurnee, Ill.; brother, Bill (Marlene) McPherson of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Katherine Zenor; and a grandson, Samuel Stewart.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gospel Mission or Siouxland Humane Society.