Joyce Ida Peterson

Cherokee, Iowa

Joyce Ida Peterson, 93, passed into the loving hands of her Savior Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in her home at The Beck in Cherokee, Iowa. Joyce imparted to us a memorable, rich, and living legacy of her trusting faith in Jesus, and in her devoted love and caring for her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Mike Agnew will officiate. Private family burial will be held prior to the visitation and services. Public visitation with the family present will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cherokee, Iowa from 5:00-6:00 p.m. The family invites attendees to join them for a meal in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. Services will be livestreamed through the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions on the Boothby Funeral Home website.

The Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee, Iowa is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family would be grateful for any memorials to be made in Joyce’s name to Operation Smile, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cherokee. Joyce was born March 28, 1930, in Canby, Minnesota, to the parents Ray and Jennie (Ross) Pyle. She was the eighth born of nine children in the Pyle family. After graduating at Canby High School in 1948, Joyce moved to Cherokee, Iowa to be near her grandparents and close friends, where she worked at the Cherokee Mental Hospital, and later as a switchboard operator for the telephone company. She soon discovered there was another reason for her moving to Cherokee when she met Jerome (Jerry) Peterson on a double date. Joyce was courted by Jerry, and they were married on December 30, 1950.

Joyce and Jerry settled into rural life near Cherokee, giving birth to five children. They experienced deep grieving from losing a daughter in early childhood. They also realized great joy in raising four children and in touching the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be remembered for active involvement in Church life, for her beautiful gardens, and for nature paintings which she shared with family and friends. Most important, Joyce will be remembered for the nurturing love she extended to her family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Peterson, parents, Ray and Jennie Pyle, daughter Debra, and seven brothers and sisters.

Joyce is survived by her; daughter, Judy (Peterson) Lee (husband Mike); three sons Rick (wife June), Guy (wife Teri), and Jim (wife Julie); 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 35 nieces and nephews; and 56 great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Virgil Pyle.