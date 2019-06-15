Sioux City
Joyce Ilene Anderson, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, June 16, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., with the family present 6 to 8 p.m, with a service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Joyce was born on Oct. 10, 1929, in Sioux City, the daughter of George and Norma (Peterson) Sandbloom. She graduated from Central High School in 1947. She married Eugene Anderson in Sioux City, and had four children.
Joyce worked for Engelson Abstract from the early 1970s until the early 1990s. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed shopping for Christmas presents for everyone she loved.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Gary (Diana) of Sioux City, and Wayne of Omaha; her daughters, Cathy Stevens and Wendy Clarey, both of Sioux City; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Dorothy Watson of Elridge, Iowa, and Ruth Hinkel of Delbarton, W. Va.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; and sons-in-law, Fred Clarey and Doyle Stevens.