Joyce M. Browne, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a brief illness at a local care center.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Joyce's service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. A link to view her service is posted on her obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joyce, the daughter of Jack and Eileen Lane, was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Yankton, S.D. She graduated from Yankton High School with the Class of 1945. Joyce then attended Edwards Business School and graduated in 1954.
On Aug. 4, 1946, Joyce married Kenneth H. Browne of Bangor, Maine.
In February 1946, a scout from MGM Movie Studio gave Joyce an opportunity of a lifetime and offered her a job at MGM. In 1948, Joyce and Ken were performing with a Western group in the Bangor area. They lived in Bangor, Sioux City, and Los Angeles, and then in Phoenix for 41 years.
Joyce was gifted with an exceptional dancing ability. Over the years, many people witnessed her gliding elegance, be it in a jazzy dress, or in a sequined gown as it trailed across a polished floor. She delighted so many with her incredible ability and adaptability of dance to many forms of music. Her dancing was incredibly artistic and unique. Her ever-graceful movements mimicked the blowing rhythm of the trees. Aunt Joyce made such a great contribution to dance, which will never be forgotten.
Aside from her devotion to her beloved husband, Kenny, dancing was her life's passion. Joyce continued to dance almost every day even into her golden years.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eileen Lane; beloved husband, Ken; brothers, Jack Lane Jr. and wife, Pat, and Buddy Roger Lane and wife, Lou; and sister, Marjorie (Lane) Delperdang and husband, Art.
