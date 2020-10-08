Joyce M. Browne

Sioux City

Joyce M. Browne, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a brief illness at a local care center.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Joyce's service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. A link to view her service is posted on her obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joyce, the daughter of Jack and Eileen Lane, was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Yankton, S.D. She graduated from Yankton High School with the Class of 1945. Joyce then attended Edwards Business School and graduated in 1954.

On Aug. 4, 1946, Joyce married Kenneth H. Browne of Bangor, Maine.

In February 1946, a scout from MGM Movie Studio gave Joyce an opportunity of a lifetime and offered her a job at MGM. In 1948, Joyce and Ken were performing with a Western group in the Bangor area. They lived in Bangor, Sioux City, and Los Angeles, and then in Phoenix for 41 years.