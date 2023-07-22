Joyce Puetz

Merrill, Iowa, formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Joyce Puetz, 87, of Merrill and formerly of Le Mars passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Douglas Klein will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Joyce Helen Flynn, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Bruscher) Flynn, was born on April 14, 1936, in Le Mars. She attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Central High School.

She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Puetz on July 9, 1955, at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Moses Lake, Wash., while Bill was in the service. Upon his discharge, they returned to Le Mars. Early on, Joyce was a homemaker for her family. She also worked in retail sales and office work for several years. Later, she and Bill owned and operated the Bel Air Motel and King Koin Launderette in Le Mars. After they sold the business in 1999, they moved to Merrill. In January of 2017, she became a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Bill passed away August 19, 2020.

She was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. Over the years, she enjoyed shopping, camping, fishing, and golfing. She and Bill enjoyed trying their luck on the slot machines at the casinos. One of their favorite past times was going to dinner on Wednesday evenings with their friends and family. Most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sons Mike (Cindy) Puetz of Cornville, Ariz., and Jeff Puetz of Sioux City; two daughters Julie (Dan) Lawrence of Mapleton, Iowa, and Wendy (Doug) von Arb of Maple Lake, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters Delores Flynn of Robbinsdale, Minn., and Diane (Don) Yoeger of Hawarden, Iowa; sister-in-law, Karin Flynn of San Jose, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Helen Flynn; husband, William "Bill" Puetz; daughter, Sandra Thillen; grandson, Ryan Lawrence; and brother, Richard Flynn.