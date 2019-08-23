Holstein, Iowa
Joyce S. Kay, 90, of Holstein, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, with Jim Kistenmacher officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Joyce S. Kay was born May 8, 1929, in Odebolt, Iowa, to Robert and Sylvia (Swanson) Gustafson. She was a graduate of Ida Grove (Iowa) High School.
Joyce was united in marriage to Herb Kay on March 8, 1951 in Storm Lake, Iowa. To this union five children were born. Joyce lived her entire lifetime in the Holstein and Ida Grove area. She was a dedicated wife, mom, grandmom and great-grandmom.
Joyce was a member of Holstein American Legion Auxiliary and Ruth's Circle. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she volunteered at Logos. She earned the Good Neighbor Award in 1995. Joyce enjoyed cooking (best angel food cake and pickles), reading, going to the farm and caring for her flowers. She and Herb enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Mo. Joyce was known as the egg lady, as she supplied eggs to many local families and businesses.
She is survived by her five children, Kathleen Wittrock (Bill Ferris) of Cherokee, Mary Gross of Holstein, Susan (Merlin) Jensen of Ottertail, Minn., Curtis (Lana) Kay of Holstein, and Jeffrey (Therese) Kay of Holstein; six grandchildren, Jarod (Stacy) Wittrock, Michael Wittrock, Katie (Shane) Sauer, Jason (Deb) Gross, JoAnne Kay and Melissa Kay (Derek Lykken); 12 great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Clayton, Mitchell, Blake, Hayden, Emerie, Nicholas, Josh, Andrew Logan, Ava, and Riley; a sister, Phyllis Rabe of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Alvin (Donna) Kay of Sioux City; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Kay of Holstein.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Herb in June 2019; parents, Robert and Sylvia Gustafson; two infant sisters, Nanette and Mary Ann; one infant brother; parents-in-law, Carl and Paula Kay; son-in-law, Terry Gross; sister, Darlene (Bill) Bettin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Minnie and Jess Williams, Edna and Ray Nelson, Irene and Paul Ford, Evelyn and Willard Carlson and Walt Kay; and niece, Shari (Kay) Dunnington.
