Joyce Seymour

Sioux City

Joyce Seymour, 87, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at a local care center.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Kenny Hsu officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today and a Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joyce was born November 22, 1935, in Wakonda, S.D., the daughter of Carl and Agnes (Folvik) Friedland. She married Allen Seymour on Sept. 30, 1966, at the Wakonda Methodist Church. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and most recently retired from Bomgaars. She also was the choir director and organist at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City and an organist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Joyce enjoyed planting flowers, playing solitaire on the computer, collecting butterflies and Christmas plates, and browsing at "her store," Walmart.

She is survived by her husband Allen Seymour of Sioux City; daughter Jill (Richard) Bogenrief of Merrill, Iowa; son Jeff (Heidi) Seymour of Shakopee, Minn.; grandchildren Christopher and Nathan Wigton, and Harrison and Henley Seymour; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Agnes Friedland; brother Doug Friedland; and sister Janice Craun.

Memorial gifts will be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Music Fund.