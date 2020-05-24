Juanita Kaye Beaubien
Correctionville, Iowa
Our Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, Juanita Kaye Beaubien, 75, of Correctionville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital. She was welcomed with open arms by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with her husband, Vincent; daughter, Andrea; and sister, Janice.
Memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D., with visitation one hour prior to service time. The Rev. Joe Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Juanita was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Ainsworth, Neb., the daughter of Lawrence and Verna (Gable) Davis. She graduated from East High School in 1963.
She married Vincent Beaubien on Aug. 10, 1963, in Dakota City, Neb. The couple resided in Sioux City until moving to Correctionville in 1975. Juanita worked at various places, including the Uniform Shop and Zenith TV in Sioux City; VT Industries in Holstein, Iowa; and Wilson Foods (later Tyson) in Cherokee, Iowa, retiring in 2012.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa.
Juanita was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren. Although she lived in Iowa, her heart was in Nebraska, from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Sandhills of Bassett and Long Pine. She was RED through and through.
Juanita also loved horses, especially her loving horse, Ceasar. Stories have been told about the many times she would be caught singing to Red, the horse at her grandma and grandpa's ranch.
When her daughters were little she would often sew matching outfits for them. She also loved to make cards for her family and friends. If any of you ever received one of her handmade cards, please cherish it, as we know how much love she put into each and every one of them. She was artistic and loved to make yard signs and poems out of candy wrappers to celebrate milestone birthdays for her family and friends.
She also loved to take pictures. Once she got a camera in her hand, she would never put it down.
Her favorite thing to eat was a hot dog with one single slice of cheese (individually wrapped cheese), a chocolate malt, and a piece of coconut cream pie from the Milwaukee Wiener House. She also still enjoyed meeting up for lunch with some of her East High classmates and girlfriends from Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. She will truly be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, Bryan Beaubien of Correctionville; four daughters, Angela Kayl (Tom) of Lawton, Iowa, and Jaimee Beaubien, Holly Beaubien and Elaine Hansen of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Shey Swenson, Josey Carroll, Tristen, Alexandra, Danielle Kayl, Beau Beaubien, and Kennedy Beaubien; sister, Pam Shever (Terry) of Correctionville; and father, Lawrence (Teena) Davis of Colorado Springs, Colo. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and amazing friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; daughter, Andrea and son-in-law, David Carroll; mother, Verna Kohn and her husband, William Kohn; sister. Janice Wright; half-brother, Gary Davis; paternal and maternal grandparents; and her faithful horse, Ceasar.
We love you to the moon and back.
Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her Oh Lord; And May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her.
