Juanita Kaye Beaubien

Juanita was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her seven grandchildren. Although she lived in Iowa, her heart was in Nebraska, from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Sandhills of Bassett and Long Pine. She was RED through and through.

Juanita also loved horses, especially her loving horse, Ceasar. Stories have been told about the many times she would be caught singing to Red, the horse at her grandma and grandpa's ranch.

When her daughters were little she would often sew matching outfits for them. She also loved to make cards for her family and friends. If any of you ever received one of her handmade cards, please cherish it, as we know how much love she put into each and every one of them. She was artistic and loved to make yard signs and poems out of candy wrappers to celebrate milestone birthdays for her family and friends.

She also loved to take pictures. Once she got a camera in her hand, she would never put it down.