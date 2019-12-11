Wichita, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Juanita Marie Wolff, 82, entered into eternal life on Aug. 20, 2019.

You are invited to join Juanita’s Sioux City Family, her daughter, Teresa E. Wolff, and grandchildren Valentine Wolff Baines, Stephen Wolff, and Merci Wolff for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church. Services will start at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Juanita was born to William and Eula Bain on Dec. 18, 1936, in Grimes, Okla. She was the youngest of 10 children. After moving to Wichita, Kan., she married Robert Wolff in November 1954. Together they had seven children. Juanita worked both inside and outside of the home while raising children and running a family business. In the late 1970s, Juanita moved to Sioux City. She sold life insurance with Penn Corp before starting her own shop, Money Marketing Group.

She was a strong believer in Cadillacs, the Catholic Church, and the Democratic Party. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. She had more Cadillacs than one could count in various different colors. In her final years of life, she relocated back to Wichita, Kan.

She is survived by her seven children; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.