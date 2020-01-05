Juanita Stubbs Wallace

South Sioux City
Juanita Marie (Franco) Stubbs Wallace, our loving mother, 89 years young, of South Sioux City, passed into her next life surrounded by many loved ones on Dec. 31, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Private family services will be held. A public Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the American Legion Hall in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Juanita was born on Nov. 8, 1930, to Salvador and Evelyn (Frederick) Franco in Winnebago, Neb. Juanita was a Yankton Sioux Tribal member. She attended Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Knowles Ray Stubbs on July 11, 1948. Their marriage was blessed with five beloved children. Knowles later died in an automobile accident in 1963. She then married Gene Wallace in 1966, and their marriage was blessed with two beloved children. The two divorced in 1972. She formerly lived in Sioux City, then moved to Indiana in the 1950s, before returning home to the Nebraska area in 1970 to be closer to her family.
Juanita loved to be around family and friends, helping all who crossed her path. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her seven children while babysitting for others, and continued this love for babysitting by watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Juanita was deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, and all who had the opportunity to meet her. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room when she walked in. Juanita was a generous, caring person who later in life took care of many elderly, helping them to doctor appointments or shopping. In her downtime, she loved to read, cook, crochet, and do crossword puzzles.
Survivors include two sons, Randy (Linda) Stubbs of Jacksonville, Fla., and David (Michaela) Wallace of Lincoln, Neb.; five daughters, Sue (Jules) Tomko of Chicago, Ill., Sally (Bob) Stubbs of Jackson, Neb., Becky (Randy) Krueger of Emerson, Neb., Sherry (Burt) Stubbs of South Sioux City, and Teressa (Rich) Young of Sioux City; a brother, Alan Franco of Sioux City; three sisters, Philomeno (Gene) VinKenberg of Sturgis, S.D., Judy (Garry) Coon of Sergeant Bluff, and Linda (Larry) Munhofen of South Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eunice Jones; parents, Salvador and Evelyn Franco; stepdad, Dale Birkley; mother-in-law, Ruth McPherson; husband, Knowles Stubbs; sister, Delores (Dolly) Tripp; brother, Wayne Franco; brother-in-law, Dennis Thraillkill; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.