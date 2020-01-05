Juanita Stubbs Wallace

South Sioux City

Juanita Marie (Franco) Stubbs Wallace, our loving mother, 89 years young, of South Sioux City, passed into her next life surrounded by many loved ones on Dec. 31, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private family services will be held. A public Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the American Legion Hall in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Juanita was born on Nov. 8, 1930, to Salvador and Evelyn (Frederick) Franco in Winnebago, Neb. Juanita was a Yankton Sioux Tribal member. She attended Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Knowles Ray Stubbs on July 11, 1948. Their marriage was blessed with five beloved children. Knowles later died in an automobile accident in 1963. She then married Gene Wallace in 1966, and their marriage was blessed with two beloved children. The two divorced in 1972. She formerly lived in Sioux City, then moved to Indiana in the 1950s, before returning home to the Nebraska area in 1970 to be closer to her family.