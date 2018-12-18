Alton, Iowa
Judge Edwin Lee Mitchell, 80, of Alton, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Rockwall, Texas.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Alton Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Harlan De Jong and nephew, Rev. Jack Briggs will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service in First Plymouth Presbyterian Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City, Iowa.
Ed, the son of George E. and Mildred L. (Reed) Mitchell, was born on Dec. 4, 1937, in Le Mars. He was raised on a farm outside of Cleghorn, Iowa. As a young man, he helped his father on the farm and attended Cleghorn High School. After graduation, he attended Morningside College where he met Marian Johnson. After college, Ed moved to Des Moines where he earned his Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School.
On Oct. 23, 1959, he married Marian Johnson in Des Moines. In 1961, they made their home in Alton, and Ed set up his private law practice. They were blessed with two daughters, Tana and Amy. Both his family and his law practice thrived. Ed worked hard to earn the respect and trust of his new community. He was appointed to the bench as a District Court Judge for the State of Iowa by Governor Terry Branstad in 1985.
Ed was an accomplished musician. While pursuing his education, he worked as a jazz musician throughout the U.S. and Canada including accompanying many national acts. Ed and Marian also treasured making music together. In his retirement, Ed toured senior communities playing music requested by his fans.
They loved traveling to new places and volunteered in missions at Heifer Project in Massachusetts and Sheldon Jackson College in Alaska. Ed was a faithful member of Alton Presbyterian Church and choir. He had a quick wit, a delightful sense of humor, and relished telling stories. Ed wrote poems for people who touched his life. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughters, Tana Jo (Dr. Bob) Sparks of Rockwall, Texas, and Amy Christine (Bob) Becker of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Mary Jo Sparks, Amy Lou Sparks, and Michael Bradford Sparks; sister, Carol Mitchell Briggs, of Algonquin, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Sandra Mitchell Parks, of Cleveland, Minn., and Elizabeth Johnson Oliphant, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Weenink of Hawarden, Iowa.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brother, Richard Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judge Mitchell's name to Alton Presbyterian Church, Morningside College, or the Audubon Society.