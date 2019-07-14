Canton, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Judi Schmidt, of Canton, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 6, 2019, under Hospice Care, in her home with family at her side.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. Condolences may be sent online to www.andersonandsonsfh.com.
Judi was born on Dec, 17, 1947, the oldest child of Charles R. "Jim" Mercer and Dolores Brown Mercer. She graduated from Central High School in 1966. Judi was united in marriage to Charles D. Dorn in 1966 and to this union a daughter, Jodi Sue, was born.
Judi went to work at First Federal Savings in 1967 and enjoyed a nearly 37-year long career. She was the bank's first female branch manager and real estate loan officer. She was named an associate vice president in 1984, and was promoted to vice president in 1991.
While at First Federal, she became an active community volunteer. She joined the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club in 1999 and was an active member of Nativity Church.
Judi met her dance partner for life, Jim Schmidt, at a singles dance in 2000. They were married in July 2003 and moved to an acreage south of Canton in 2008. In their retirement years, they have enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, spending time with kids and grandkids, and wintering in McAllen, Texas. Judi was a voracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Canton Reading Circle. She also played Mahjongg and continued to make a monthly trip to Sioux City to play bridge. She treasured the friendships she'd made through all these activities.
Left to mourn her are husband, Jim; daughter, Jodi Dorn Grice; foster son, Luke Brito (Maria); four bonus children, Jesse Schmidt, Scott Schmidt, Pam Schmidt McBride, and Dean Schmidt; mother-in-law, Eileen Schmidt; brother-in-law, Allen Adrian; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Cathi Mercer Henshaw (Larry); half sister, Deb Bicknell Eslinger (Mike); half brothers, Don Bicknell and Michael Mercer; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Judi requested that gifts be considered to the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club for diabetic children's camp scholarships, or to Redeemer Free Music.