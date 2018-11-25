Sioux City
Judith A. Jones, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital from natural causes.
Celebration of life services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m., at Nelson Berger Northside Chapel, 822 Jennings St.
Judy was born March 2, 1943, to Mike and Phyllis (Madison) Mulvihill. On Nov. 26, 1961, she married the love of her life, Darrell. To this union, two daughters were born. Darrell and Judy were true soul mates. Three days after Darrell’s passing, Judy was reunited with Darrell in Heaven to be together forever.
Judy worked many years as a convenience store clerk and several years for Walmart in the photo department. Judy loved her family more than anything. Her greatest joys were vacations with the kids and grandkids, taking her girls shopping when they were young, and spoiling her grandchildren. Judy enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and drinking Pepsi-Cola.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Toni and Chris; her grandchildren, Nicole, Andrea, Alex, Emily, Christopher and Micco; great-grandchildren, Nolen, Tessa, Isabella and Isaiah; and her sisters-in-law, Ardith, Marilyn and Sharon.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Ernest and Angie; sister-in-law, Frances; and brothers-in-law, Earl and Ronald.