Sioux City
Judith Ann Block, 72, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Judy was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Yankton, S.D., to Floyd and Charlotte (Broders) Block. She graduated from college in Aberdeen, S.D., with a degree in medical technology.
When Judy moved to Sioux City, she interned at Mercy Medical Center and then worked there full-time for a few years. Judy spent the majority of her career at the Siouxland Blood Bank, retiring in 2009.
She was a charter member of the Sooland Samplers Quilt Guild, a member of a cross stitch group that met regularly and excelled in artistry with her needlework. Judy loved art, was very intelligent and had a wicked sense of humor.
Survivors include her aunts, Fern Schlautman, Laura Lou Greckel, and Alma Block; numerous cousins; her very close friends, Mary Ann Nooney and Lorna Goodell; and her 19-year-old cat, Buddy.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.