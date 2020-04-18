Judith Ann Klave
Le Mars, Iowa
Judith Ann Klave, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.
Due to the current public health mandate, a private family service with a burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars will take place in the near future. Father Bruce Lawler of All Saints Catholic Parish will officiate. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Judy's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Judith Ann Klave was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Le Mars, one of three children born to Mathias "Matt" and Edna Lucille (Johansen) Bruscher. She attended school in Oyens, Iowa, and later at St. Mary's Catholic School in Remsen, Iowa. Following school, Judy helped her parents at home.
Judy and Vernon H. Klave were united in marriage on April 3, 1970, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Le Mars. Throughout the years, Judy worked at Archie's Waeside Restaurant in Le Mars. In 1970, Judy began working at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars. She spent 36 years in the Dietary Department before she retired.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Judy enjoyed traveling, baking, and playing Pinochle and BINGO. At Accura, Judy loved socializing with others and her adult coloring books.
Judy will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Lana Cornelius and her husband, Ray of Huxley, Iowa; a brother, Kenneth Bruscher and his wife, Joan of Le Mars; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Vernon in 1986.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.