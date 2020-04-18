× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith Ann Klave

Le Mars, Iowa

Judith Ann Klave, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars.

Due to the current public health mandate, a private family service with a burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars will take place in the near future. Father Bruce Lawler of All Saints Catholic Parish will officiate. The Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Judy's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Judith Ann Klave was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Le Mars, one of three children born to Mathias "Matt" and Edna Lucille (Johansen) Bruscher. She attended school in Oyens, Iowa, and later at St. Mary's Catholic School in Remsen, Iowa. Following school, Judy helped her parents at home.

Judy and Vernon H. Klave were united in marriage on April 3, 1970, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Le Mars. Throughout the years, Judy worked at Archie's Waeside Restaurant in Le Mars. In 1970, Judy began working at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars. She spent 36 years in the Dietary Department before she retired.