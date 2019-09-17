Treynor, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Judith "Judy" Ellen LaScala, 69, of Treynor, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Corpus Christ-Holy Family Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Interment will be in Treynor that afternoon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
She was born on June 8, 1950, to the late Jack and Jody Sandage. Judy graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City. She then completed cosmetology school and she went on to own her own beauty shop called the Clip and Curl.
Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gus LaScala; children, Eric LaScala (Callie), and Misty Dobyns (Bill Moser); brothers, Jon Sandage (Sheryl), and Jeff Sandage (Donna); six grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and close friends.
The family will direct memorials.
