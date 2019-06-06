Judith Hedlund

Sioux City
Judith "Judi" Hedlund, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Judi was born on Oct. 2, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clarence E. and Edith (Marston) Smith. She attended Sioux City Catholic schools and also attended some classes at Briar Cliff University.
Judi married Brent Neil Hedlund on Oct. 29, 1965, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
She was currently a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Judi was a homemaker who took wonderful care of her family and was a loving, honest person who would tell you like it was. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, and was a self-taught computer wizard who enjoyed e-mailing jokes and pictures to friends and family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Another favorite was attending her son Brad's Elvis Tribute Shows.
Judi is survived by her husband, Brent; daughter, Dawn Dvorak and her husband, Dave of Sioux City; two sons, Brad Hedlund and his girlfriend, Ann Greene of Sioux City, and Jan Hedlund and his wife, Val of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Dawson Dvorak, Drew Dvorak, Ryan Hedlund, and Garrett Hedlund; great-grandson, Cooper Hedlund; two brothers, Clarence Smith of Arizona, and Harry Smith of Iowa; sister, Patricia McNamara of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gail Fletcher; and brothers, Mike Smith and one infant brother.