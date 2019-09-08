Sioux City
Judith 'Judy' Lynne Jasper, 79, of Sioux City, passed away with peace and grace on Aug. 30, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Pierce Mansion, 2901 Jackson Street in Sioux City.
She will be remembered for her loving nature, infectious laugh, natural wit and altruistic soul.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James Jasper; son, Daniel Jasper; daughters, Virginia Huckins, Donna Robinson, and Kimberly Coffer; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family gives a special thanks to the staff of Accura Healthcare for the care and love they showed her.
