Judith 'Judy' Willoughby

Sioux City

Judith "Judy" G. Willoughby, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from complications of pneumonia.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way, in Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery at Avoca, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 4 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Judith G., the daughter of James and Josephine (Gross) Leslie, was born Friday, Dec. 13, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She grew up in Avoca, Iowa, and attended Avoca Community Schools, graduating in 1965. After high school, she attended the University of Omaha to take business courses. Judy accepted a job working in the Real Estate Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}