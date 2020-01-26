Judith 'Judy' Willoughby

Sioux City
Judith "Judy" G. Willoughby, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from complications of pneumonia.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way, in Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery at Avoca, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 4 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Judith G., the daughter of James and Josephine (Gross) Leslie, was born Friday, Dec. 13, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She grew up in Avoca, Iowa, and attended Avoca Community Schools, graduating in 1965. After high school, she attended the University of Omaha to take business courses. Judy accepted a job working in the Real Estate Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha.
On May 12, 1973, Judy was united in marriage to Capt. Donald E. Willoughby at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avoca. They lived in Omaha for a short time, then moved to the Twin Cities and Judy worked in the Real Estate Division for the U.S. Postal Service. During this time, they welcomed their son, Michael into their lives. In 1978, the family moved to Topeka, Kan., and Judy started her career working for the Social Security Administration. In 1983, they moved back to Omaha and in 1987, they moved to Sioux City, where she continued working for the Social Security Administration until her retirement. In retirement, she worked part time doing hearing reporting for social security disability claims.
Judy enjoyed collecting nativity scenes which led to a collection of over 500 sets. Her passion was making and donating baby blankets to Mary’s Choice. In addition, she enjoyed researching the newspapers and sending birthday cards to over 300 people a year in the area. Judy was an active member of Nativity Church and enjoyed making baked goods for church dinners. She had served on the board of directors for Mid-Step Services.
Judy is survived by her husband, Donald E. Willoughby of Sioux City; son, Michael Willoughby of Sioux City; two sisters: JoAnne (Jim) Sweeney of Altus, Okla., and Jean (Arlan) Leslie-Kuehn of South Sioux City; three sisters-in-law, Kay Leslie of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lisa Willoughby of Sedalia, Mo., and Teresa Walsh of St. Louis, Mo.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp High Hopes in Sioux City.