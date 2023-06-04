Judith Lee 'Judi' Wiskus

McCook Lake, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Judith Lee "Judi" Wiskus, 81, of McCook Lake and formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House following a short illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City. The Celebrant will be Father Timothy Friedrichsen and Deacon Don McGuire will be assisting the Mass. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Judi has graciously donated her body to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine for the love and support of her granddaughter's medical career. Interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Judi Wiskus was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Tressa Strahorn. She graduated from Algona High School in 1959 and attended Iowa State Teacher's College. She married Robert Wiskus on June 17, 1961, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. They move to Sioux City in 1969. After raising four children Judi returned to college earning a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of South Dakota and later a master's degree in social work from University of Nebraska Omaha.

She worked as a social worker at St Luke's Hospital in Sioux City where she found her passion for infant family bereavement. She helped many families through the years during the most difficult time of losing a child. After losing her husband of 48 years, Robert, Judi met and married the second love of her life Donald Wynia. Judi and Don were married on March 15, 2016, and spent six wonderful years together before Don's passing last September.

Judi was known for her quick wit and sense of humor and many many friends throughout her long life. There are many wonderful memories and Judi stories that friends and family will share for generations to come.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah Hickman and her husband Joe of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their children, Sarah and Rachel; Kevin Wiskus and his wife Lieba of Centerville, Iowa, and their children, Katie, Annie, Heidi, Raina and Adele; Bruce Wiskus and his wife Katie of Northfield, Minn., and their children, Drew, Tia, Kailey and Luke; and Pamela Meylor and her husband, Kevin of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and their children, Maddie, Robert, and Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Robert; second husband Donald Wynia; parents; brother, Fred; sister, Sandy; and beloved granddaughter, Abigail Marie "Abbie" Wiskus.