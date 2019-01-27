Hopkins, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Judith "Lisa" Marie Weaver Miller, 78, of Hopkins, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 23, 2019.
Private services will be held this summer.
She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1958.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Lisa) Hornig and Chad (Dina) Hornig; grandchildren, Matt, Natalie, Madison and Haden; sister, Kathryn (Tom) Nelson; brother, Larry Weaver; nieces and many cousins including Bob (Leila) Agee of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Keith and Marie Weaver; her sister, Linda; and husbands, Bill Hornig and Mick Miller.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Nagel Assisted Living in Waconia, Minn.