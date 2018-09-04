South Sioux City
Judy Ann Brown, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Judy was born on Feb. 18, 1946, in Carroll, Neb. Judy grew up on a small farm with her parents, Robert and Ethel Malmberg, and her grandparents, William and Olga Malmberg. She spent most of her childhood riding her horses, picnicking with her grandfather, and spending time with her Aunt Alice.
Judy married Rick McGeorge in 1967 and lived in Norfolk, Neb. for many years. They had four girls, Tracy, Wendy, Corey, and Amy.
Judy moved to South Sioux City in 1983. She attended Stewart School for Cosmetology and was a hairstylist for more than 30 years. In 1989, she married Bill Brown.
Judy was well known for her toughness, her humor, and her kindness. She always put others before herself. She was extremely proud of her children and her grandchildren, and she loved them more than anything.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Brown; her children, Tracy and Leif Larson, Wendy and Robert Olson, Corey Jons, and Amy and Peter Julian; and her grandchildren, Brett, Brooke, Brady, Alex, Robbie, Cassidy, Abby, Sophia, and Sammy.