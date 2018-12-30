Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Judy A. Houlton, 78, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" St. in Omaha. Private burial. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W. Center Rd., in Omaha. Condolences may be sent online to www.heafeyheafey.com.
Judy was born on Feb. 27, 1940, in Sioux City.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Brenda Waldron (Steve), Lynne Mumby (Max), Mark Houlton (Lisa), Betsy Hay (Bob), Jody Sawtelle (Brad), and Leslie Carrell (Chris); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Tomlinson and Lou Ann Benson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean, Janice, and Mary Jane.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.