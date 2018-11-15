Sioux Falls, S.D.
Judy Ewoldt, 74, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jenny (Don) Bouza of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, James (Sherry) Nytroe, Jackie (Matt) Grip, and Cody Nytroe, all of Sioux Falls; great-grandchildren, Jacob Grip, McKenzie Grip, Carter Grip, Willow Nytroe, Ayden Yesda, and Aubrey Yesda; and sisters, Joyce Fuyok and Jeanette (Dick) Loevinger, all of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Tammara Nytroe; and brother, James Lamp.