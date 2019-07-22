Sioux City
76, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Service: July 23 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
