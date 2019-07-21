Sioux City
Judy "Inez" Buhler, 76, of Sioux City, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will start 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the family present at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Inez was a loving and spirited wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When her grandchildren were babies, she would nickname them. Many of these nicknames have stayed with them throughout their lives. They all have special memories of having fun with their grandma.
Inez was a person who worked hard at whatever she attempted to do, whether work or play. She was working at St. Luke's Hospital as a unit assistant when United Flight 232 crashed 30 years ago. She went in to help when called and worked many extra shifts to help with the crash victims and became friends with many of them as they recovered. She also volunteered with the St. Luke's Auxiliary and helped train and supervise the junior volunteers as well as working in the gift shop.
Inez enjoyed sports. She was an accomplished bowler and one year won the Sioux City local championship. Inez also studied the martial arts. She obtained the rank of Black Belt in Tae-kwon-do. Growing up in North Carolina, Inez loved and sang gospel music throughout her life and was of the Baptist faith. She also loved writing poetry. Coming from a family with a father, brothers, husbands, son, and grandchildren who have fought and served in the military over the years, she had the highest respect for all those who serve or have served our country. She was a long-time supporter of the Disabled American Veterans. Inez would stand up for what she thought was right and help someone in a moment’s notice, whether you were family, a friend, or a stranger. She will be greatly missed by those of us who knew her.
Inez is survived by her husband, Robert Buhler; her sons, Gerald (Angie) Thompson and Christopher Buhler; daughters, Minnie “Inez” (Tim Hahn) Cavin, Kimberly Crislip and Emma Buhler; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Cauble; and her sister, Evelyn Goodman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings.
Memorials may be directed in her memory to the Disabled American Veterans.