Judy Loraine Hogancamp

Onawa, Iowa
Judy Loraine (Larimore) Hogancamp passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home in Onawa with her family by her side.
As per her wishes, she was cremated and a private burial will be at the Belvidere Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Judy was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Turin, Iowa, to Bill and Loraine (Krumveida) Larimore. She graduated from Onawa High School, where she was the prom queen her senior year. On Nov. 5, 1952, she married Ronald D. Hogancamp in Pipestone, Minn. To this union two sons were born, William Charles and Robert Lyle.
Judy started her career working for the Selective Service (Draft Board), and later worked at and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After retiring she worked four years at Casino Omaha.
Judy enjoyed working in her garden, canning, cooking, fishing, spending time with her cats that she loved dearly, and going to the casino, where one of her happiest moments was when she won a car.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Jill) Hogancamp; grandchildren, Bobby Hogancamp, Amy (Matt) Johnston, Lindsay (Chuck) Blankman, and Michael Hogancamp; great-grandchildren, Jordan Young, Jarren Young, Michael Blankman, Riley Blankman, Andy Blankman, Madelynn Blankman, Emma Blankman, Blake Hogancamp, Dayten Hogancamp, James Hogancamp, Alivia Johnston and Cameron Johnston; great-great-granddaughter, Harper Young; sister and brother-in-law, Joleene and Paul Duff; brother-in-law, Michael Botsford; and sister-in-law, Bonita Hogancamp Barnthouse.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Hogancamp; her son, Robert Hogancamp; and her sisters, JoAnn Davis and Joyce Botsford.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Burgess Health Center and the Burgess Home Health and Hospice.