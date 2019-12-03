Judy Loraine Hogancamp

Onawa, Iowa

Judy Loraine (Larimore) Hogancamp passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home in Onawa with her family by her side.

As per her wishes, she was cremated and a private burial will be at the Belvidere Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Judy was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Turin, Iowa, to Bill and Loraine (Krumveida) Larimore. She graduated from Onawa High School, where she was the prom queen her senior year. On Nov. 5, 1952, she married Ronald D. Hogancamp in Pipestone, Minn. To this union two sons were born, William Charles and Robert Lyle.

Judy started her career working for the Selective Service (Draft Board), and later worked at and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After retiring she worked four years at Casino Omaha.

Judy enjoyed working in her garden, canning, cooking, fishing, spending time with her cats that she loved dearly, and going to the casino, where one of her happiest moments was when she won a car.