Paullina, Iowa
76, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Celebration of life: Sept. 7, 309 South Clark St., Paullina. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, Sioux City.
To send flowers to the family of Judy Ortman, please visit Tribute Store.
Paullina, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
76, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Celebration of life: Sept. 7, 309 South Clark St., Paullina. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, Sioux City.
To send flowers to the family of Judy Ortman, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.