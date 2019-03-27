Hawarden, Iowa
Jules Martin Johnson, 82, of Hawarden, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon today, with the family present at 6:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Jules Martin Johnson was born on July 28, 1936, in Hawarden, the son of Lloyd and Dorothy Johnson. Born and raised in Hawarden, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Truesdell, on Aug. 4, 1957.
Jules recognized the importance of giving back to his community. A lifetime of service included participation in the 1950s Ground Observer Corps, 18 years as a Hawarden city councilman, and one as mayor. During these years of service, Jules was instrumental in the development of a new fire department/ambulance garage, library, and water tower. He helped to organize the Hawarden Volunteer Ambulance Crew, where he served as a charter member from 1971 to 1987. Jules was also a member of the Hawarden Volunteer Fire Department from 1960 to 1981; 21 years of service; 10 of which he held the position of captain. He was a founding member of the Hawarden Jaycees, and active within the Hawarden Chamber.
Jules owned and operated Truesdell Motors, and later established The Quick Corner in Hawarden. He led these local businesses exemplifying honesty, integrity, hard work, and relentless customer service. Jules took pride in being the first employer for countless WS High School students, and was well-known for the Big Cookies on the counter that only he could get right. His smile and sense of humor were easily recognized, and will be forever treasured. Jules served on the board of deacons and elders within the Associated Church of Hawarden. He was a recipient of the Hawarden Chamber President's Award in 2010.
Jules loved his country, his town, and his family.
Jules is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Bob Johnson and wife, Suzanne; three daughters, Cathy Noble and husband, Dean, Chery Ewoldt and husband, Dave, and Cindy Parks and husband, Brian; six grandchildren, Ryan Noble and wife, Ashley, Jenna Willi and husband, Jordan, Jon Parks and partner, Jesica, Paula Woodford and husband, Ross, Patrick Ewoldt, and Christopher Parks and fiancee, Emily; and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Noble (6), and Hudson Noble (2).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Johnson and Dorothy (Brown) Johnson.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the Hawarden Regional Healthcare Hospital, Hawarden Ambulance Association, or the Hawarden Fire Department.