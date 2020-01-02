Sioux City
Julia A. Emge, 78, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial service will be noon Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Julia Ann Petersen, the daughter of Marion Dorothy (Dobney) Petersen, was born on July 31, 1941, in Castana, Iowa. She was raised in South Sioux City until they moved to Salix, Iowa in 1955. She graduated from Salix High School in 1959 and went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Central Missouri State College.
Julie married Richard "Dick" Emge of Salix and lived in Sioux City for a short time before moving to Wisconsin. Dick passed away in June 1972. Julia moved back to Salix in 1977 and continued to raise the children. She worked many jobs throughout her life and in 1982, began working for General Motors at AC Rochester in Sioux City, staying there for 11 years. In 1993, she worked for Gateway in North Sioux City as a client service rep, executive response, and federal contract administrator.
Julie had many close friends, and before leaving Gateway in 2006, started up the "Forget Me Nots" within the Red Hat Society. Julia was the Queen Mum, and together, the ladies enjoyed many adventures, celebrated life, and created new friendships wherever they went.
Julia enjoyed reading and traveling. She cherished her time spent with family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Julia was a storyteller and enjoyed sharing her life experiences with everyone she met. She accepted everybody for who they were, never judged, and made new friends wherever she went.
Julia is survived by her three sons and their families, Jeffrey and Theresa Emge, Douglas and Stacey Emge, and Shawn and Laurie Emge; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Steve and Lisa Petersen; and many other close relatives and loved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Clarence "Red" and George Petersen.