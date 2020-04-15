Julia Frances 'Judy' Nixon

Judy was a lifelong teacher/learner, teaching in Cherokee and Algona before returning to Emmetsburg High School, where she was the school librarian until her retirement. Her love of reading was contagious, and many people were fortunate enough to receive books as gifts from her. And, if you needed assistance with a crossword puzzle, she was your reliable source.

Judy's generosity demonstrated her love of community with untold hours of her time and resources to community and church organizations serving those whose needs were greater than hers, including Iowa Lakes Community College; Monroe (Mich.) County Community College, where Dave was the college president; and Trinity Episcopal Church in Emmetsburg, where she served as a Vestry Board member and active member of the Ministerial Development team. Recently as a Winter Texan, she and Episcopal Texas Trinity Church volunteers served on a mission with Team Brownsville (Texas) to provide food service for asylum seekers delayed at the border for legal entry into the U.S.