Julie A. Domina

Julie Ann Domina, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from complications of a five-year battle with leukemia.

Private family services were held on May 15 in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

Julie was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Jefferson, S.D., to John and Thelma (Titus) Homer. Her family moved to Sioux City shortly thereafter. She attended school in Sioux City, finishing her education at Central High School.

Julie had seven children, Elaine Whiteford, Nancy Pilney, Debbie Thode, Earl Eichmann, Diane Geary, Jeff Eichmann and David Nihsen.

Julie wore many hats in the workplace; notably Hudson oil gas station, St Luke's Hospital dietitian department and retired from Interbake Foods.

Julie married the love of her life, Donald K. Domina in 2016, enjoying life to its fullest until his passing in 2018.