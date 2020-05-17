Julie A. Domina
Sioux City
Julie Ann Domina, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from complications of a five-year battle with leukemia.
Private family services were held on May 15 in Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Julie was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Jefferson, S.D., to John and Thelma (Titus) Homer. Her family moved to Sioux City shortly thereafter. She attended school in Sioux City, finishing her education at Central High School.
Julie had seven children, Elaine Whiteford, Nancy Pilney, Debbie Thode, Earl Eichmann, Diane Geary, Jeff Eichmann and David Nihsen.
Julie wore many hats in the workplace; notably Hudson oil gas station, St Luke's Hospital dietitian department and retired from Interbake Foods.
Julie married the love of her life, Donald K. Domina in 2016, enjoying life to its fullest until his passing in 2018.
Julie loved life. She enjoyed singing, playing card games with her family, bowling, camping, playing bingo and making friends. She got the biggest kick out of giving little token gifts to those she cared about. She enjoyed traveling, taking the trip(s) of a lifetime; visiting her daughter, Elaine; and family in Australia. She climbed Wave Rock twice. No small feat for someone over 65. For all that though, she was content just staying close to home with her cat, Sammy.
Julie is survived by her children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, John Homer; and a sister, Linda Heldenbrand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her brother, Albert Homer; her sister, Nicolene Muecke; her son, Earl Eichmann; her grandsons, Brian Geary and Kyle Eichmann; two great-granddaughters, Autumn Chesher and Amity Rice; and her son-in-law ,Geoff Whiteford.
The family would like to thank the radiology staff at Unity Point St Luke's Hospital and Hospice of Siouxland for the comfort and care of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or through Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
