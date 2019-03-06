Lawton, Iowa
Julia A. Bryan Corbett, 51, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Julia, the daughter of Charles and Loretta "Joan" (Unterreiner) Bextermiller, was born on April 30, 1967, in St. Charles, Mo. She grew up in Wentzville, Mo. She completed her nursing degree in 1990.
She married Graeme P. Corbett on June 16, 2012 in Lawton. Julia was a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center.
She enjoyed dancing, yoga, cycling, and hiking.
Julia is survived by her husband, Graeme Corbett of Lawton; sons, William Bryan of Austin, Texas, and Michael Bryan of Lawton; parents, Charles, and Loretta "Joan" Bextermiller of Wentzville; siblings, Jerry (Annette) Bextermiller of High Hill, Mo., Theresa Bextermiller of St. Louis, Mo., Patty Luedecke of Springfield, Mo., Mary (Dean) Shaw of Springfield, Sharon (Bill) Sontag of St. Charles, Mo., and John (Erin) Bextermiller of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.