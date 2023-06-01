Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sioux City

Julie Kay Kollman, 75, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, following a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Rev. Kenny Hsu will officiate. A reception will follow at the Sioux City Country Club. Visitation with the family present will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Julie was born on Jan. 8, 1948, to Julius and Helen (Henderson) Kolesar in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Julie graduated from Fort Dodge High School and went on to earn an Associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College. In 1968 she met John Kollman, and they went on to have four children, Christopher (deceased), Amy, Anne, and John.

Julie was a 46-year resident of Sioux City and was an active member of the community. She served as a past president of the Sioux City Home Builders Auxiliary, a past president of the Tuesday morning ladies golf league at the Sioux City Country Club, as well as a past board member of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

Julie was a devoted wife and mother, a doting Nana, and a loyal friend. She was an excellent cook who frequently included a loving note on a napkin in the lunches of her children and grandchildren. She was kind, warm, and generous to everyone she met. Julie’s greatest pride were her children and grandchildren. Her overabundance of love and kindness even extended to the friends of her children who knew they were always welcome in her home. She could frequently be found on the sideline, in the bleachers, or at the recital hall watching her beloved grandchildren compete or perform. Julie was a true friend. She enjoyed spending time with her friends during their morning walks, golf outings, and girls getaways.

She is survived by her husband John; daughter Amy and husband Joe Frost of Omaha, Neb.; daughter Anne O’Brien of Sioux City; son John and wife Micki Kollman of Dearborn, Mich.; beloved grandchildren Emma and husband Seth Pinnow, Sam O’Brien, Joslyn Frost, Marlee O’Brien, Grace Kollman, Julie Frost, Olivia O’Brien, Max Frost, and Lydia Frost; great-granddaughter, Theodosia Pinnow; sister Mary Ann and husband Bruce Pliner; sister Chrissy and husband Lynn Schultz; brother-in-law Leo Kollman; sister-in-law Carol Amick; brother-in-law Gerry Kollman; and sister-in-law Joan Carney.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher; mother Helen and stepfather Vernon Blunt; and father Julius Kolesar.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org).