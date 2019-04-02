Elk Point, S.D.
Julie Mae (Wickey) Groethe, 71, of rural Elk Point, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, with her family at her bedside.
Services will be 2 pm. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, with the Rev. David Bentz officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with prayer service at 7 p.m., at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Julie was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Sioux City, to John and Evelyn Francis (Plantz) Stout Wickey. She was the 15th of 16 children. She attended grade school at Emerson Grade School in Sioux City, and then attended Riverside High.
She was united in marriage to Daniel "Danny" James Beavers Sr. on July 28, 1964. To this union three children were born, Christie, Daniel Jr., and Tonya. They later divorced and then she met Larry Groethe. Julie and Larry married on May 12, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. This union brought a son, Larry Dean Groethe Jr. The couple resided together on the Groethe family farm in rural Elk Point until her passing. They have been married 46 wonderful years.
Julie worked at IBP packing house, various nursing homes as a nursing assistant, and attended beauty school and worked in housekeeping at St. Luke's Hospital. Her greatest job was raising her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Julie enjoyed reading autobiographies, doing crossword puzzles and listening to country music, and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Groethe of Elk Point; her daughters, Christie (Joe) Densberger of Elk Point, and Tonya Christophersen of Smithland, Iowa; her sons, Daniel Beavers (Tammy Soloman) of Sioux City, and Larry (Jennifer) Groethe of Elk Point; her 10 grandchildren, Raquel (Wesley) Boisen, April Densberger, Joe (Diana) Densberger Jr., Keshia (Scott) Beekley, Trevor Chistophersen, Dylan (Felicia) Corbin, Caleb Corbin, Aaron Corbin, Derrick (Amber) Debuhr, and Drew Debuhr; her 11 great-grandchildren, Bryce Densberger, Sadye Fredricksen, Mattie Densberger, Abby Scheuring, Gavin Densberger, Izaya Densberger, Gisselle Densberger, Ian Beekley, Kyelah Kimball, Karrah Kimball, and Arriah Corbin; five brothers, Harold Wickey, Francis Wickey, Gene Wickey, Raymond Wickey, and Rufus Soloman; and two sisters, Opal Sturgeon and Beverly Smith.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Wickey; six sisters, Ruth, Phyllis, Joanne, Helen, Betty and Bonnie; two brothers, Jack and Chuck; and her in-laws, Mons and Viola Groethe.