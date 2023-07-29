Julie R. (Rose) Burger

Sioux City

Cherished wife, mother and grandmother, Julie R. (Rose) Burger of Sioux City, gained her wings on Monday, July 24, 2023 at MercyOne Des Moines, after a short but mighty hard fight with a respiratory illness.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 31, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Julie, the second daughter of Gary and Caryl (Hrdy) Rose, was born Sept. 8, 1959 in Oakland, Neb. She attended school in Walthill, Neb., and Sioux City, graduating from Sioux City East High School in 1977, where she was active in the school's vocal and instrumental music programs. In 1979, Julie met her forever love, Dave Burger, and they were married in November of 1980. Their 43 strong years of marriage brought the world two children, Erin and Andrew, born five years apart to the day. Julie lived each and every day for her family and there was absolutely nothing she wouldn't do for them.

Julie started her professional career as a legal secretary in the early 80s in the Berenstein Law Firm in Sioux City, where she learned the ins and outs of the legal world, gained her paralegal certification from Morningside College and met many, many beloved mentors who helped propel her into the legal department for a fairly young company, Gateway 2000, in 1992. Julie worked for Gateway for 22 fiercely dedicated years before her journey led her to Vistage Worldwide in 2014, as the Director of Contracts. Known for her sharp, witty mind, her incomparable work ethic and her overall warm and comforting personality, Julie was highly respected and an integral contributor to each and every place she left her bright mark. However, it was another title she held, starting in 2001, that was her absolute favorite and of which she was most proud - Gramma.

Whether it was swim meets, show choir competitions, volleyball games, the occasional punk rock concert, basketball and most recently, baseball, there was no place she wanted to be more than wherever any of her three adored grandchildren were. There was a sparkle and glow she had when she spoke of her grandbabies and she talked and gushed about them every chance she could get. They truly and deeply were the apples of her eye, and her favorite thing in the world was spoiling them as much as possible before handing them over to Mom and Dad. Her grandbabies are her greatest legacy and even in her final days, they were at the top of her mind.

Julie was an avid watcher and fan of just about any sport with her favorites being tennis, football and boxing. She was a huge supporter of Team USA and her ultimate sporting fantasy came true twice when she attended both the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the 2012 London Summer Olympics. There is no sport she wouldn't watch. Her favorite summer vacation spot was by far the Black Hills of South Dakota. Her and her family spent countless summers camping, fishing and riding that Harley through Western South Dakota and the bordering states. As she got older, she fell in love with spending time in her flower beds and looked forward to building that garden every spring. Julie's love language was gift giving, and if you were ever on the receiving end, you knew you were special. She always gave the best and most thoughtful gifts often shopping year-round for specific birthday and Christmas gifts.

Julie is survived by her husband Dave; daughter Erin and granddaughter Grace of Kansas City, Mo.; son Andrew (Kayla) and their children Addilyn and Axel of Sioux City; sister Lori (Paul) Moss of Springdale, Ark.; brother Dan (Denise) Rose of Des Moines; nieces; nephews; aunts; an uncle; and by each and every person she has ever touched with her love.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gary and Caryl Rose; aunts; uncles; and all of her grandparents.