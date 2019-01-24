Brandon, S.D.
Julie Smith, 62, of Brandon, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Ava's House.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Brandon Valley Assembly of God Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Valley Springs, S.D. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue, in Sioux Falls, S.D. For obituary and online registry please visit www.millerfh.com.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Norman Smith, Brandon; daughters, Stephanie Dziurawiec and her husband, Dave of Homer, Neb., and Mariah Fox of Newton, Iowa; son, Ben Fox of Des Moines; sisters, Orise Monk of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Laura Schoer and her husband, Bruce of Marcus, Iowa, Lisa Miller and her husband, Brad of Lisbon, Iowa, and Lynn Kollbaum and her husband, Mike of Sergeant Bluff; stepdaughters, Jessica Lambert and her husband, Tom of Sioux Falls, and Holly Davidson and her husband, Bob of Dell Rapids, S.D.; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wanda Desmond of Joshua, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.