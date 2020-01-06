June Elizabeth Schiltz

You have free articles remaining.
Remsen, Iowa
93, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Remsen. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Remsen. Visitation: Jan. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., parish rosary, and vigil service at 5 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home, Remsen; and Jan. 8, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
