Sioux City
June I. Hickman, 78, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. today in Riverview Cemetery in Centerville, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
June Carlson, the daughter of Fred and Lelia (Fetterman) Carlson, was born on March 28, 1940, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1958.
On Jan. 4, 1963, June was united in marriage with Edward F. Hickman in Sioux City. She was a homemaker. Edward died on April 4, 2004.
June was a member of First Assembly of God Church and was very active. She went on missionary trips to places like Jamaica and Peru, building churches and schools with Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. June enjoyed cooking and painting, but her immense garden was her pride and joy.
June is survived by her sons, Edward F. "Eddy" (Julie) Hickman Jr. of Denham Springs, La., and Brandon Hickman of Sioux City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick (Laura) Carlson of Tennessee, Fred Carlson Jr. of Custer, S.D., Daniel (Lynette) Carlson of Edison, N.J., Patricia Hedemark of Indianapolis, Ind., Virginia Shattuck of Custer, and Jan Borchers of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother-in-law, Greg Borchers; and two nephews, Jeff and Chad Borchers.