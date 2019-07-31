Sioux City
June Jeanette Lowery, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Accura Healthcare Center following a brief illness.
Per her wishes, the body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be held at a later date.
June was born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Sioux City, the daughter of Arthur Austin and Ella Mae (Eastman) Ashcraft. She attended Sioux City schools, including Hopkins, West Junior, and Central High.
In 1954, she met Buddy Roger Lane Sr. from Yankton, S.D. They married in May 1954 in Mission Hill, S.D. They couple moved to Culver City, Calif., where they made their home. To this union, three sons and two daughters were born.
During her early years, June was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children, going to her son's Little League baseball games, and extensive traveling throughout the state of California and surrounding states with her family and friends. The couple moved back to the Sioux City area in 1974 and they later divorced in 1978.
June remarried in November 1981, and was later widowed. In the 1980s and 1990s, June tended bar at various places in the Siouxland area, including Louie's Midway Inn, Jean's Tavern, and the Red Room Lounge, until her early retirement. She made lifelong friends while working these years.
June loved all family get-togethers and holidays with her family. She enjoyed the casino, slot machines, and scratch offs. She also enjoyed watching classic and cowboy movies, listening to country music, and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. June was fortunate to have traveled with her children in her later years to Washington, Canada, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her delicious fried chicken and potato salad. She was a strong-willed character, compassionate, generous, and had a kind soul. Family was everything to her. June was an excellent and loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Those left to cherish her memory are five children, Buddy Jr. (Julie) Lane, and Scott Lane, both of Sioux City, Jeff (Debra) Lane of Tacoma, Wash., Linda (Ben) Cadawan, and Kelly Lane, both of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one brother-in-law, Robert Stephens.
June was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and six sisters.