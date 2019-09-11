Cherokee, Iowa
June Josephine Perrin, 97, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Garden's Assisted Living in Cherokee.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Mark Stoll will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
June Josephine Andersen was born on Feb. 20, 1922, near Viborg, S.D., to C. August Andersen and Beatrice Gould Andersen; arriving on a cold winter day her mother said, "she was a ray of sunshin” so she named her June.
She grew up on a nice farm in South Dakota, but her family lost the farm during the hard years of the depression. Her father then worked various odd jobs as the family traveled across the country for almost two years. He then found permanent work at a factory in California, only to die of a heart attack a few months later. June and her mother traveled with only a suitcase apiece, by train back to Cherokee where they worked in different homes for their room and board. June attended Wilson High School in Cherokee, where she worked in the office to pay for her tuition, graduating in 1939. She then worked as a bookkeeper for the Cherokee Daily Times until World War II started.
You have free articles remaining.
June then moved to Texas to marry her high school sweetheart, Jack G. Perrin, who was in training for the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were married on Feb. 28, 1943 in Alpine, Texas. She worked as a secretary to Post Engineers in Texas and then California while Jack was overseas. After the war, she and Jack used his GI Bonus to start Perrin's Fur Farm. She was the bookkeeper until her retirement. They had many adventures while growing the business and raising their five children.
She loved horses, playing cards and bowling. She bowled for more than 50 years and was even inducted into the bowling Hall of Fame. She especially loved her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
June was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Parrish of Cherokee. June will be remembered for her friendly smile.
June is survived by her children, John (Donese) Perrin of Neosho, Mo., Patty (Daryl) Miller of Omaha, Jim (Brenda) Perrin of Cherokee, and Diane (Chuck) Schmillen of Marcus, Iowa; son-in-law, Tim (Pat) Johnson of Florida; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Danielson, Col. Jack D. (Shannon) Perrin, Dr. Luke (Kristie) Perrin, Jim (Amy) Johnson, Beau (Amy) Rose, Judd (Natasha) Rose, Christopher (Melissa) Perrin, Lyndsay (Brent) Wolfswinkel, Jamie (Brett) Roof, Nancy (Trent) Ruhland, Matthew (Tonia) Schmillen, and Steve (Ashley) Schmillen; 34 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Kathi McGowan of Lincoln, Neb., Barb Perrin and Dorothy Perrin of Cherokee.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 2010; a daughter, Nancy Johnson; grandson, Michael Schmillen; son-in-law, Buck Miller; her four brothers, Dwight, Harold, Leslie, and Merle Andersen and their wives; and brother-in-law, Charles Perrin.
To plant a tree in memory of June Perrin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.